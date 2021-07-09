Nibble + Nosh creates beautiful charcuterie boards for any occasion

One of the biggest trends in food right now is the charcuterie board. Whether it's for a birthday party, grad party, wedding, or any social gathering, it's all the rage.

Nibble + Nosh creates beautifully designed charcuterie boards for any occasion. Each is one-of-a-kind and personally designed by the company's owner, Stephanie Kozlowicz.

Stephanie founded Nibble + Nosh during the pandemic. When she couldn’t entertain people in person anymore, she needed to find a way to make people happy. She started making cheese and charcuterie boards for some friends, they loved it, and Nibble + Nosh continued to grow from there.

Nibble + Nosh is located at 425 Norwood Ave. in Grand Rapids, inside Amethyst Bee Cakery.

To order a customized board, visit nibbleandnoshgr.com or call 616-805-9232.