New yoga studio dedicated to mental health of Veterans and first responders

HOLLAND, Mi. — A new yoga studio in Holland is bringing mindfulness with a mission. The name of the studio is called The Forge, and the organization behind it is 90 Degree Ascent – dedicated to improving the health and wellness of Veterans and First Responders through mountain biking, mindfulness and surf therapy.

All the money raised from the community classes at The Forge goes directly to 90 Degree Ascent – and they have classes for everyone. From a more slow-flow experience called The Swell, to WTF – designed for yoga newbies, to a senior class. There are also special classes for active-duty military and Veterans.

The owners are Ben and Laura Terpsma. Laura owned and operated a yoga studio on the east side of the state, Ben is an active-duty soldier in the Michigan Army National Guard and a Marine Corps Veteran. The why is simple: 35% of our current US soldier population says they struggle with mental health concerns like depression and PTSD. Ben found his path to wellness through mountain biking, and he wanted to share that with others, in hopes of improving mental health within the community.

90 Degree Ascent is hosting a special event to commemorate Memorial Day, by bringing in Dan Nevins, a veteran and double amputee, who shares his inspirational message of leadership, perseverance and overcoming adversity. He is also a yoga instructor – and after speaking with the group, he will lead a yoga class for attendees. This free event is May 24 at the Holland Civic Center – doors open at 4:00 pm, the event kicks off at 6:00. Donations are welcome. Head to 90ascent.org for information and registration for the event, or to learn more about the mission of 90 Degree Ascent and the classes there.