New year, new events coming to Soaring Eagle properties

It may be too early to start thinking about sitting on sandy white beaches in Michigan, but that doesn't mean there aren't opportunities to spend a few hours or days in a swimsuit. Soaring Eagle Waterpark in Mt. Pleasant is ready for the family to splash, play, and be entertained!

If school is canceled but road conditions can safely lead you there, families can get in on the water for just $15 per person. Kids 3 and under are free! When calling (989)-817-4801, be sure to mention the snow pass rate.

On January 7-8, Escape to Africa without hopping on a plane. There's a craft giveaway, a scavenger hunt, storytime with Nokomis, and on Friday the movie "Madagascar" will play.

Looking ahead to celebrate a child's birthday party in 2022, consider hosting it at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. There are several different packages to choose from, making it a birthday they won't forget. For details, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

Turning the spotlight onto a few acts hitting the stage at Soaring Eagle Casino, legendary Air Supply will wow the crowd on January 21. Fans have loved them for 45 years due to their iconic voices.

Still in love with the '90s? A nostalgic night is coming to the casino on February 4, starring Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Rob Base, Slick Rick, and the magnificent DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Laugh along with one of the world's top comedians, Chris Rock! He's been making people laugh since he first started performing in the '80s.

Alternative rock lovers will want to snag tickets for the February 19th show featuring Collective Soul with special guest, Everclear.

To get tickets to these shows and other great acts like Santana, comedian Lewis Black and New Kids on the Block, just to name a few, go to etix.com or head to the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

