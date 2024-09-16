New Holland Brewing teams up with Dungeons & Dragons to create limited-edition stout & whiskey

New Holland Brewing's Dragon's Milk product has teamed up with Dungeons and Dragons to create limited-edition products inspired by the world's greatest roleplaying game.

In collaboration with the leading toy and game company, Hasbro, and the Wizards of the Coast division, New Holland Brewing celebrates Dungeons and Dragons' 50th anniversary with a new stout and bourbon whiskey.

The expansion includes a limited-edition D20 Brew Bourbon Barrel Aged Stout and Origin Mead Cask Bourbon Whiskey. Both beverages will be available at select retailers, including New Holland Brewing retail locations, and at dragonsmilk.com/dnd starting in November.

D20 Brew and Origin Mead Cask Bourbon Whiskey will expand New Holland’s well-established Dragon’s Milk product line, which currently features several year-round stouts and bourbons.

