New Holland Brewing expands canned cocktail offerings to enjoy just in time for summer

Posted at 12:47 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 12:47:20-04

New Holland Brewing is offering new canned cocktails just in time for summer!

The two new flavors include Prickly Pear Margarita and an 8-count variety pack, the first of its kind in the company's popular canned cocktail line.

The Prickly Pear Margarita features natural prickly pear, simple syrup, lime, and a pop of jalapeño. Prickly pear is a cactus fruit that has a bright magenta color and sweet, juicy flavor often compared to that of melon or kiwi often found in specialty margaritas.
 
The Variety Pack offers two cans of four distinct New Holland cocktails – Gin Mule, Rum Punch, Blackberry Bramble, and Blueberry Gin Lemonade.

The new cocktails are available to purchase at hundreds of grocery, convenience, and liquor stores around Michigan.

