New Holland Brewing Co. brings back beloved brew, Mad Hatter

One of New Holland Brewing's most beloved brews makes a triumphant return after five years off the shelves.

Mad Hatter Midwest IPAwas one of the very first beers ever produced by New Holland and gained a significant following as the brewery’s first true flagship offering, preceding Dragon’s Milk Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout. Mad Hatter was retired in 2019, but thanks to the voice of fans, NEw Holland decided to bring it back.

The whimsical spirit of the Mad Hatter is brought to life with floral aromatics from assertive dry-hopping and a bright, hoppy body punctuated with Centennial, Citra, and Mosaic hops. Notes of citrus and pine artfully play off a malty backbone. With an adventurous 7% alcohol-by-volume, Mad Hatter is a refreshing IPA with equal parts tradition and innovation at its core.

New Holland will be launching a Hatter-themed sweepstakes on November 1, where entrants can enter to win a New Holland experience including a tour, tasting, dinner, and overnight stay in Holland.

Full sweepstakes details will be available at newhollandbrew.com/hatter.