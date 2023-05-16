New Holland Brewing brings back legacy beer, Zoomer

New Holland Brewing is bringing back one of its most popular legacy beers just in time for summer, Zoomer.

Zoomer, an American wheat ale first introduced in 2000, will return in a 12-can variety pack along with Lightpoint, Hazy River, and Tangerine Space Machine.

Zoomer is a crisp, easy-drinking, and clean summer beer with flavors of wheat bread, bitter orange peel, and light citrus hops. Zoom was one of the brews released to the market in the first 10 years New Holland was in business.

New Holland’s Spring/Summer Variety Pack is available now at retail outlets throughout Michigan.