New Destiny Pathways provides resources and housing to young women transitioning out of foster care

Getting involved and staying active in the community by supporting local businesses is just one of the things about Berger Chevrolet that goes above and beyond offering quality automobiles. Through their Berger Gives Back Campaign, they are highlighting local businesses and nonprofits like New Destiny Pathways.

New Destiny Pathways provides safe, affordable and supportive housing for young women aged 17-21 transitioning out of the foster care system. New Destiny Pathways is a family centered living environment where support staff will help them to reach their highest potential.

Services provided to these young women include:



One-on-One Mentoring

Resident Dean

Incentive-Based Character Building

Budgeting Assistance

Employment Assistance

Coordination with Case Worker

Education Assistance

House meetings to ensure physical and emotional safety in home.

Volunteering and many other opportunities to develop adult living skills.

Learn more about the services they provide by heading to newdestinypathways.com.

Berger Chevrolet has been serving West Michigan's automotive needs since 1925. For nearly 100 years, their team has worked hard to support the West Michigan community in any way they can.

