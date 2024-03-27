New Day Foundation for Families supports people impacted by cancer emotionally and financially

When someone is on a cancer journey, their focus should be on healing, not how to pay for it. The New Day Foundation for Families is there to help make sure patients in Michigan and their families are supported both financially and emotionally.

New Day Foundation for Families improves the quality of life and treatment outcomes for Michigan cancer patients and families by providing financial assistance and emotional support in partnership with hospitals. New Day’s vision is to ensure that every Michigan family who is facing cancer has a clear path to healing and remission through access to critical non-medical resources that optimize financial, emotional, and physical health.

New Day Foundation for Families was founded by Michael Spehn & Gina Kell Spehn in memory of two extraordinary individuals, Matt Kell and Cathy Spehn. Matt and Cathy were the late spouses of Gina & Michael respectively, whose legacies of family, faith, and generosity are the driving force behind their passion to serve the cancer community.

In the wake of these unimaginable losses, Matt and Cathy’s legacies merged in another profound and unexpected way with the marriage of their surviving spouses. In 2007, motivated by their personal experiences, Michael Spehn and Gina Kell Spehn started the New Day Foundation for Families with a deep desire to help families cope with the financial and emotional burdens of cancer.

The origins of New Day are told in Michael and Gina’s New York Times bestselling memoir, The Color of Rain, which also became a Hallmark Original movie in 2014 starring Lacey Chabert.