New Day Foundation for Families provides financial and emotional resources for cancer patients

Anyone who has been touched by cancer knows it truly is a journey, and the impact goes far beyond the patient. Financially, treatment can cost thousands and thousands of dollars, and that's where the mission of the New Day Foundation for Families comes in to relieve stress from families impacted by a cancer diagnosis.

New Day Foundation for Families is an accessible, trusted, and patient-centric Michigan cancer support organization that provides financial and emotional resources to improve quality of life and treatment outcomes. They have the resources to support every cancer patient in need while creating opportunities to do radical good in partnership with thought leaders and solutions seekers in the community.

New Day works in partnership with Michigan hospitals/cancer centers to help families alleviate financial toxicity, a harmful side effect that creates significant barriers to treatment and healing. Regardless of socio-economic status, financial toxicity can lead to crippling debt, bankruptcy, and disruption to medical treatment, resulting in poor quality of life and reduced chance of overall survival.

The New Day Foundation for Families will be hosting a free open house at their Grand Rapids location on May 18. The event will be located at BAMF Health in the Dough Meijer Medical Innovation on Michigan State’s downtown campus, where they will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

To register and learn more, visit foundationforfamilies.org or call (248)-648-1105.