New children's book teaches young readers that home is where the heart is

Life has its big moments, and those moments impact individuals of all ages. A new children's book, We Are Home When We're Together , tells the story of a family's moving journey and ensures young readers that home isn't necessarily a physical place.

The book was written by the mother-daughter duo of Jean Stoffer and Grace Start. Inspired by Start's own move across Michigan, the book features beautiful illustrations and resources for navigating the transition at a young age.

The two sat down with Michelle to talk about the book, which retails for $19.99 and is available for purchase online and in stores.

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