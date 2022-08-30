Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Neighborhood Activation Project coming together to improve West MI areas

Join NAP on Sept. 10 to beautify & activate the next community area
Posted at 9:48 AM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 09:48:05-04

The Neighborhood Action Project improves the homes and businesses of black and brown communities around Grand Rapids. The first step toward doing that is by bringing people together to help connect, beautify, and help protect these neighborhoods.

Help them complete their mission by joining them for a special event coming up on September 10.

At this event, people can volunteer to help beautify and activate these residential/commercial spaces by cleaning buildings, improving the landscape, working on needed repairs, painting, and so much more.

Neighborhood Activation Project will take place at 1439 Eastern St SE, 49507 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more by visiting fdib.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
52656_BookCampaign_22_Promo_480x360_1.jpg

Give a Book