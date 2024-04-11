Need to laugh? LOL Comedy Show coming to the Wealthy Theatre on April 12

Everyone could use more laughter in their life, and there's no better place to get it than at the Wealthy Street Theater for the LOL Comedy Show on April 12.

The comedy show will feature Calvin Evans as the headliner, Alexander Oso, and Brandon Queshawn as the show's host.

In 2018, Evans was one of eight finalists in the nationwide NBC Standup competition. In 2020, his half-hour special Unprotected Sets was released on EPIX, and his debut comedy album B.O.R.N can be enjoyed on all major streaming platforms. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity!

Queshawn is a highly acclaimed national comedian with over 17 years of experience in stand-up comedy. In addition to his stand-up performances, he has successfully ventured into the world of movies, appearing in notable films such as "The Perfect Romance," "Declined," "Thanksgiving ROAST 2," and his very own comedy special, "Brandon Queshawn Everybody's a Target."

Oso, a Grand Rapids native, possesses a hilarious and quick-witted nature that will have audiences pondering his jokes.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with the show starting at 8. Tickets start at $30.