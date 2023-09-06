Need a library card? "Get Carded" at Kent District Library!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

There's a place where you can find thousands of sources of entertainment from books, to music, to movies, resources, community, and more. The best part? It's completely free!

For anyone who lives in Kent County, all of these options are available to you, and all you need to do is get a library card at Kent District Library.

When getting a library card at Kent District Library, not only does it give access to all the resources they have inside the library, but to places in Grand Rapids and online as well.

KDL card holders can gain access to a free streaming service called Kanopy, with thousands of movie and show titles. There's also a KDL Perk Pass which allows cardholders to get free access to places such as the Grand Rapids Art Museum, Frederik Meijer Gardens, and the Grand Rapids Children's Museum.

Anyone who gets a KDL Card in the month of September and posts about it on social media with #KDLGetCarded will be entered to win a prize.

Getting a library card is as simple as going to a local branch and showing proof of residence in Kent County, or applying for an eCard online at kdl.org.