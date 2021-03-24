National Kidney Foundation of Michigan and MDHHS announce latest chronic kidney disease prevention strategy

One in three people is at risk of chronic kidney disease, affecting 37 million people worldwide. March is Kidney Awareness Month, and the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan announced its latest plan for chronic kidney disease prevention.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan, together with several private and public organizations and community members, collaborated to create the 2021-2026 Chronic Kidney Disease Prevention Strategy. By all of these organizations teaming up together, they're working to identify and solve health issues, advocating for a community health worker workforce, and measuring the effectiveness of chronic kidney disease prevention efforts.

While the National Kidney Foundation fights kidney disease, they also have an array of programs focused on addressing obesity, diabetes, and hypertension to get to the root of kidney disease.

There will also be a virtual Kidney Walk in Grand Rapids on Sunday, August 23. More details will be released closer to the event date.

To learn more, visit nkfm.org.