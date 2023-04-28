Watch Now
National Go Birding Day

Posted at 11:00 AM, Apr 28, 2023
Birdwatchers, environmentalists, and nature lovers across the US recognize the last Saturday in April as National Go Birding Day.

With birds a vital piece of the world’s ecosystem, the experts at Birda – a new birdwatching app and social media platform – have launched the definitive guide to beginning birding, so you can embrace the wildlife and nature that surrounds you, all from right outside your window.

Andrea talked with the Co-Founders of Birda, John and Natalie White, about just how easy it is to start birdwatching.

Learn more at: birda.org

