National Cherry Festival reinforces Traverse City as the Cherry Capitol of the World

It's not a secret that Michigan has fantastic opportunities for tourism, and the National Cherry Festival is one of those events. The 99th annual event returns to Traverse City from June 28 through July 5, celebrating farmers, fruit, and family fun to reinforce why Traverse City is called the Cherry Capitol of the World.

Most of the events are free to attend and run from 9 A.M to 11 P.M. each day.

Kat Paye, Executive Director of the festival and 2025 National Cherry Queen Tessa Nico, visited the Mix to preview this year's festivities.

For more information, visit cherryfestival.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok