National Caregivers Month: How to maintain your mental health as a caregiver

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

November is National Caregivers Month and a good time to focus on taking care of the people who are taking care of people. Being a caregiver can be difficult, and the mental health of those caring for others is important.

Dr. Kristyn Gregory, medical director at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, shares advice on how caregivers can take care of themselves while focusing the majority of their time and energy as caregivers.

For more resources, visit AHealthierMichigan.com.