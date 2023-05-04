Watch Now
National Broadway Theatre bringing "Hamilton's" Mikey Winslow to Grand Rapids for Broadway Masterclass

Posted at 10:25 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 10:25:33-04

The National Broadway Theatre is bringing Hamilton's Mikey Winslow to Grand Rapids for their Broadway Masterclass.

Learn Hamilton's original Broadway choreography from the hit musical, ask career questions, and end the day with an in-depth Q&A.

Mikey Winslow grew up dancing, singing, and acting in and around Grand Rapids. Upon completion of an undergraduate theater program at Western Michigan University, Mikey moved to NYC where he’s been performing on Broadway ever since. His credits include Hamilton, West Side Story, American Idiot, Wicked (Nat’l Tour), On The Town, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The Masterclass will take place on May 20 and 21 at the Grand Rapids School of Dance from 2-4 p.m.

Classes cost $60 per person.

Register and learn more at NationalBroadwayTheatre.org or call 616-295-1535

