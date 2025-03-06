National Breakfast Week: Chartwells K12 Showcases Amazing Menu Choices

Chartwells K12 is on a mission: to ensure the students in the West Michigan area are not only eating healthy meals, but meals that taste good too! National Breakfast Week is the perfect time to showcase the incredibly tasty and healthy food Chef Aaron Mason provides.

Chef Mason is known for his dedication to elevating school food. His work centers around providing students with nutritious and appealing meals, a mission he demonstrates through hands-on engagement in school kitchens. He emphasizes the importance of fresh, vibrant ingredients, and his efforts are visible in the colorful and diverse dishes he helps to create. His work is also shown in his ability to get kids to eat and enjoy those healthy meals.

During events like National Breakfast Week, Chef Mason's contributions become particularly visible. He actively participates in initiatives that highlight the significance of a healthy breakfast for students' academic performance and overall well-being. He showcases innovative breakfast options, demonstrating that school meals can be both nutritious and delicious. His work is a testament to the ongoing efforts of Chartwells K12 to transform school food and promote healthy eating habits among students.

Take a look at the spread he laid out on our show this morning and feel free to grab those recipes!

To learn more about Chartwells and what they're serving up, visit chartwellsk12.com.

