Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

National Blueberry Festival happening in South Haven August 10-13

Posted at 11:49 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 11:49:12-04

Michigan produces 100 million pounds of blueberries every year, and Van Buren County is a huge part of that. The delicious fruit is a huge economic driver, and it's the perfect reason to celebrate at the 60th annual National Blueberry Festival.

During the 4-day festival, South Haven will feature a beer tent, parade, a 5K, carnival, and of course, blueberry-filled food and drink.

The National Blueberry Festival will take place from August 10-13.

Get a complete event schedule at blueberryfestival.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward