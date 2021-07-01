Nate Blury whips up festive patriotic cocktails

Fourth of July is upon us, so some festive sippers to enjoy all of your festivities. Nate Blury from the Original Tin Cup, will feature Patriotic Beers, Seltzers, and whisky available in Michigan from places like Untitled Art, Unruly Brewing, and Pabst.

The Liberty Bell: This cocktail is a ton of fun and uses Lobos1707 Joven Tequila.

1.5 oz tequila

.75 oz blueberry syrup

1 oz fresh lime juice

lime soda water to top off the drink

Add Blueberry Syrup to the bottom of the glass then fill with crushed ice, then [in a cocktail shaker] shake the lime juice and tequila over ice, gently pour over the blueberry syrup to make a layered cocktail and finish with soda water. Garnish with fresh strawberries and blueberries too!

Red White and Booze Berries:

Take a mason jar and fill it with fresh strawberries and rum to infuse the berries overnight. Take them out and blot them dry using a paper towel, then dip halfway into melted white chocolate and then a third of the way into blue sprinkles for the full red white and blue effect.

Be sure to join the FB Group DrinkGR for more drink recipes and the latest info on bars breweries and restaurants in West Michigan.

