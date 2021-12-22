Watch
Nate Blury shares holiday cocktail ideas for your gathering

Posted at 10:40 AM, Dec 22, 2021
Sometimes the tools used to make special holiday drinks are also the perfect gift.

Nate Blury, owner of the Original Tin Cup, shares recipes for a couple of festive beverages for the cocktail lover in your life.

If you're looking for last-minute gifts for the cocktail aficionado in your life, consider these items from Nate's Holiday Gift Guide:

  • Cocktail Shaker
  • Ice Tray
  • Let's Stay at Home Kit
  • Kid's Food Basket Set from Art of The Table

Long Road -Walnut Sour
· In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine 1.5 ounces of Cognac
· 1 ounce of Long Road Nocino Walnut Liqueur,
· 3/4 ounce of lemon juice
· 1/4 ounce of simple syrup
· Add a dash of Angostura bitters.

Shake all that up, strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice, and garnish with a thin lemon wheel.

Saint Nick-A-Rita
· 1 1/2 ounces El’ Bandido Yankee Tequila
· 1/2 ounce cranberry juice
· 1 ounce lime juice
· 1 ounce orange liqueur (I am using Long Road Orange)
· 1 ounce club soda
· fresh cranberries and lime wedges (for garnish)

Find more recipes like this and more by visiting Nate's Facebook group, DrinkGR.

News on your time