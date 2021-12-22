Nate Blury shares holiday cocktail ideas for your gathering

Sometimes the tools used to make special holiday drinks are also the perfect gift.

Nate Blury, owner of the Original Tin Cup, shares recipes for a couple of festive beverages for the cocktail lover in your life.

If you're looking for last-minute gifts for the cocktail aficionado in your life, consider these items from Nate's Holiday Gift Guide:



Cocktail Shaker

Ice Tray

Let's Stay at Home Kit

Kid's Food Basket Set from Art of The Table

Long Road -Walnut Sour

· In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine 1.5 ounces of Cognac

· 1 ounce of Long Road Nocino Walnut Liqueur,

· 3/4 ounce of lemon juice

· 1/4 ounce of simple syrup

· Add a dash of Angostura bitters.

Shake all that up, strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice, and garnish with a thin lemon wheel.

Saint Nick-A-Rita

· 1 1/2 ounces El’ Bandido Yankee Tequila

· 1/2 ounce cranberry juice

· 1 ounce lime juice

· 1 ounce orange liqueur (I am using Long Road Orange)

· 1 ounce club soda

· fresh cranberries and lime wedges (for garnish)

Find more recipes like this and more by visiting Nate's Facebook group, DrinkGR.