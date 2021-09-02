Natalie Sexton shares fall fashion tips for the whole family

Watch
Back-to-school usually means it's time for a new wardrobe. According to fashion expert Natalie Sexton, it's the most wonderful time of the year for fashion!

She stopped by the show with some stylish must-haves for the entire family this fall.

Sexton says this season is all about comfort and versatility when it comes to clothing and footwear. The key is to create a base with great staple pieces like lightweight knits, cotton blends, leggings, sweaters, and tees that can be mixed and matched in a variety of ways.

Girls

There are some really fun fashion-forward looks that are durable and super comfy. When girls aren't a fan of jeans, there are a lot of dresses and skirts, simple t-shirt dresses in soft cotton with a cool animal print are the way to go! Paired with a moto jacket, it's perfect for layering! Plus, you can't go wrong with graphic tees paired with a soft denim skirt. All of these pieces can be taken into the colder weather with simple layers underneath or on top.

Boys

There are plenty of easy pieces all under $20! Look for collections to mix and match together to make getting dressed quick & simple in the mornings. Camouflage & graphic prints inject some fun into everyday athleisure wear. Darker color palettes are also a bonus in hiding any dirt/stains which happen quickly with the kiddos!

Women

Floral is great because it has a fall hue palette. You can pull from a variety of colors or keep it simple and top with a neutral. A denim jacket is an absolute Fall style staple too. Play with more color by topping it with a slouchy sweater and your accessories can really elevate the look. Add a belt to give it more shape, but you can also wear it floaty, and you can also layer underneath your dresses with a thin knit or tee.

Men

The key for men's style is easy laid-back pieces that can easily be dressed up or worn casually. The dressy jogger is such a staple; choose a streamlined fit that tapers at the leg, these are also a dry-fit fabric that feels lightweight and looks more polished than a traditional fleece. Medium to lightweight layers is perfect as temps climb and drop all day. Cool accessories like a thin knit hat and classic white sneakers elevate the look and give it a cool street style component.

Catch up with Natalie and learn more fashion tips on Instagram.

