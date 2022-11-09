"My Two Elaines" shares a message of encouragement & hope to Alzheimer's caregivers

The Alzheimer's Association estimates there are 11 million Americans caring for someone with Alzheimer's or another kind of dementia. There are volunteers and loved ones who take on this role because they care. However, it's incredibly challenging and painful watching a person deteriorate into someone else, and it's even more difficult to find ways to cope with this change.

Former Wisconsin Governor, Martin Schrieber, released a book after nearly 20 years of caring for his wife called "My Two Elaines: Learning, Coping, and Surviving as an Alzheimer’s Caregiver," which shares his honest, practical, and heartfelt wisdom to help Alzheimer’s caregivers learn, cope, and survive.

Schreiber shares his heartrending 18-year experience of watching his wife Elaine transform into a person who no longer recognizes her husband and children. He hopes to give a message to other caregivers out there that there is hope in the sorrow and strength in knowing you are not alone.

"My Two Elaines" includes not only Schreiber’s insightful takeaways of what he wishes he’d known sooner and done differently as a caregiver, it also features excerpts from Elaine’s personal journal,

recounting her thoughts, concerns, and frustrations as her disease progresses.

