"My Story 5" art exhibit serves as a call to action against racism and silence

NIA Centre, a nonprofit that aspires to become a nationally recognized African American Cultural Center that celebrates Black excellence, presents the "My Story 5" art exhibition featuring emerging Grand Rapids-based artist Esan Sommersell.

The free exhibition highlights the impact of prejudice, bigotry, racism, and negative stereotypes on African Americans' physical and mental well-being. My Story 5 is now through October 28, from 1-7 p.m., at the Muse Gallery.

NIA Centre's My Story event series sheds light on prevalent issues using art to tell stories. Sommersell is an emerging African-American artist acclaimed by art luminaries such as John McDonald and Paul Collins. His pieces tell narratives that underscore the importance of speaking out about pressing issues.

More information on this exhibit and future projects can be found at niacentregr.org.