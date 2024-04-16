"My Guncle and Me" helps kids feel seen and valued, no matter who they are

My Guncle and Me, is a joyful story of self-acceptance and self-love that will resonate with anyone who has ever felt different. My Guncle and Me is a celebration of individuality and inclusivity that reminds young readers that they are unique, seen and celebrated for who they are.

Henry Higgleston struggles with being deemed an oddball by other kids at school. When his fabulous gay uncle arrives for a weekend with his French bulldog, Jimmy Chew, in tow, Guncle is on a mission to teach Henry that it’s what makes us different that actually makes us special.

Growing up in the Deep South where his father was a prominent Evangelical pastor, faith & culture writer Jonathan Merritt never imagined he would be celebrated as a gay man. Today, he finds himself a treasured member of a thriving community of faith in New York City—surrounded by friends who feel like family and embracing his role as “Guncle Jonathan” in the homes of his friends.

With wisdom and compassion, My Guncle and Me reflects elements of Merritt’s own journey and experiences as a beloved Guncle to five biological nephews and nieces, and his ten adoptive nieces and nephews in New York City.

The Morning Mix got to sit down with the author to learn more about this new book and the story behind it.