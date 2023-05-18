Muslim Foster Care Association offers children faith, hope, support

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In Michigan, there are about 10,000 children in foster care, and many more who need a safe and loving home. Most of these children have experienced trauma, abuse and more. Some of them are refugees, who may not speak the language, or know anything at all about American culture. But thanks to organizations like the Muslim Foster Care Association, there is hope and support when these kids need it most and that can make a tremendous difference in their lives.

Shofi Alom just finished his freshman year at Western Michigan University. He hopes someday to go into computer science or electrical engineering. But his journey to get to this point is almost unbelievable.

Shofi was 13 years old when he arrived in the United States in 2016. He was alone, a Burmese refugee who couldn’t speak a word of English. His parents paid human traffickers to get him out of the country, a country where the Rohingya were deprived of citizenship, education, employment and the freedom of movement. They thought he was bound for Malaysia.

Instead he spent 11 days on a boat, nearly drowned, was beaten and hardly had enough food to eat. The traffickers landed in Thailand, where the group was forced to hike through the jungle for days, before police eventually arrested them. He ended up in an immigration detention center for nearly 15 months. He calls it a literal hell.

Eventually, Shofi connected with the UN and ended up in the United States. Through Bethany Christian Services, he landed in west Michigan and spent time in 3 different foster homes. But the adjustment to American culture was tough. He is a Muslim and knew nothing of the new life he was thrust into.

That’s where organizations like the Muslim Foster Care Association comes in. The objective is to help these children thrive and let them know they’re not alone. Maliha Raza Khan is the West Michigan Liaison for the MFCA, she says, "If you practice a faith, your faith can be a source of support, stability, solace right so that's our vision at the Muslim Foster Care Association we want to keep these children connected to what is familiar for them and has always been a source of stability and support for them."

Shofi credits his foster families with much of his success in America, but he also says he had plenty of support from mentors, Bethany Christian Services and the community, who stands by him still today.

The Muslim Foster Care Association works with children across the state of Michigan and they are always hoping more Muslim families make the choice to become fosters. There are so many other ways to support the organization and children who need it – you can learn more at MuslimFosterCare dot org.