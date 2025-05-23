Muskegon's Amazing Museums: Celebrating 80 year WWII anniversary

2025 marks 80 years since the end of World War II, and the amazing museums across Muskegon County have collaborated to remember and honor the fallen. Fourteen museums have all collaborated to commemorate the anniversary.

Executive Director of the Lakeshore Museum Center Melissa Horton and Executive Director of the USS Silversides Bethann Egan, visited the Mix to discuss the collaborative effort, "From Arsenal of Democracy to Arsenal of Remembrance". Exhibits run through October.

For more information, head to visitmuskegon.org.

