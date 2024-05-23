Muskegon YMCA opens registration for "Healthy Weight and Your Child" program

Nearly 20 percent of America’s children are obese, almost a 10 percent jump over two decades. For adults, the statistics are even worse, with 41 percent considered obese.

Losing weight can make a huge difference in someone’s overall health, and there’s a free program targeting the whole family in Muskegon called The Healthy Weight and Your Child.

The free program put on by the Muskegon YMCA is designed for kids aged 7-13 and their families, aiming to promote healthy eating habits, active lifestyles, and problem-solving skills to foster sustainable, healthy habits.

Starting on June 18th, the program will run on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 3 pm to 5 pm at the Cogic Community Center located at 2140 Valley St, Norton Shores.

Topics covered during the sessions include goals and rewards, moving and grooving as a family, fats and sugars, grocery store tours, fabulous foods, feeling good about me, and more.

For more information and to register for the program, please visit muskegonymca.org/healthy-weight-your-child.

