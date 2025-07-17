Muskegon Rescue Mission launches "Change Happens Here Capital Campaign"

Since 1907, Muskegon Rescue Mission has served West Michigan through God's love, providing shelter, food, and clothing to those who need it.

The non-profit has launched the "Change Happens Here Capital Campaign" to renovate the men's shelter, transforming the space to empower guests on their journey out of poverty. Construction has been on-going since the spring, and completion is tenatively scheduled for mid-to-late August.

The shelter will have a tiered system to meet different individual needs, including a residential program wing for long-term support. They hope to have the design maintain adaptability for future challenges and changes, as well as a new pantry.

They have a goal set of raising $1.5 million and have raised $1.2 million so far, but are seeking assistance to raise the final $300,000.

Every dollar given will be doubled thanks to a $150,000 matching gift.

Muskegon Rescue Mission Executive Director Dan Skoglund visited the Mix to discuss the initiative.

Visit muskegonmission.org for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok