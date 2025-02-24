Muskegon Public Schools earn Ford Next Generation Learning Community distinction

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Muskegon Public Schools has achieved a significant milestone! It has become the fourth district in Michigan, and the first on the lakeshore, to be designated a Ford Next Generation Learning community.

This designation also highlights the Innovation Academies of Muskegon Public Schools (I AM), a transformative initiative focused on career-focused learning for all students from Pre-K to 12th grade. These academies will provide students with clear career and college pathways, ensuring they graduate with a plan for their future. Students will explore career options, choose an academy pathway in fields like Health & Human Services or Technology & Design, and engage in real-world learning experiences like job shadows and internships.

A Convening Council, led by Goodwill Industries of West Michigan, will connect MPS with local businesses and organizations, bridging the gap between education and industry. The council includes Community Foundation for Muskegon County, Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce, The YMCA, and United Way of the Lakeshore.

The I AM program puts student voice and student choice at the forefront of the educational experience. Learn more about the program and more in our interview this morning with Matthew Cortez, superintendent of Muskegon Public Schools.

