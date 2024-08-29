Muskegon Polish Festival takes place on August 30 & 31

Enjoy a taste of Poland this Labor Day Weekend and immerse yourself in Polish Culture and celebrate with the Muskegon community at the 9th annual Polish Festival.

The festival is an inclusive celebration of all Polish traditions, education, music, and cuisine, with the goal to pass along the heritage to future generations.

The Muskegon Polish Festival features Polish cultural delights like food, polka music, and dancing, alongside various activities.

Muskegon Polish Fest will take place August 30-31 at Hackley Park in Downtown Muskegon.

Find a complete schedule of festival events at muskegonpolishfest.com.

