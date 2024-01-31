Muskegon Museum of Art brings "Visions: 16 Detroit Artists" to West Michigan

The Muskegon Museum of Art is getting ready for some major changes. Not only does the museum have an exhibit showcasing amazing work from Michigan artists, but the museum itself is undergoing a major expansion to make room for more art.

The world-famous Detroit art scene comes to West Michigan in an exhibition featuring 16 contemporary Detroit artists whose work highlights the strength and vibrancy of the Detroit art community.

From jazz-inspired collages to large-scale portraits, photography, to photo-realism, these works of art reveal the unique and diverse stories from within the art communities of Detroit.

Visions: 16 Detroit Artists will be at the Muskegon Museum of Art until April 28.

Muskegon Museum of Art is located at 296 W. Webster Ave.

Discover more exhibits online at muskegonartmuseum.org.