Muskegon Museum of Art announces plans to expand facility

The Muskegon Museum of Art announced plans to expand its building, allowing for more opportunities and exhibits to visit their facility.

Museum officials are planning a groundbreaking later this year with the completion of the construction project in 2023.

The Muskegon Museum of Art states they're completing the expansion because there is not sufficient space to display their permanent collection, as well as needing a larger venue for touring exhibitions that visit their building.

The expansion includes a grand hall for major exhibitions, two new galleries for special rotating exhibitions, two new classroom activity areas, a family activity area, additional storage, and workshop spaces, and expanded space for the museum store and visitors services.

The MMA and key supporters have raised about $7.2 million for the expansion, with a goal to raise $9.9 million to complete the expansion project.

To donate funds towards the expansion, visit muskegonartmuseum.org or call (231) 720-2571.