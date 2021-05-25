Watch
Muskegon Lakeshore Paddle Club hosting first Mona Lake Paddle Race in June

Posted at 10:38 AM, May 25, 2021
The Muskegon Lakeshore Paddle Club, a newly formed nonprofit, is hosting its first community paddle event in June to raise money for local charities.

The first Mona Lake Paddle Race will take place on Saturday, June `12, and the second will be on August 28. Race classes include a 14-foot stand-up paddleboard, 12-and-a-half-foot stand-up paddleboard, surfski, kayak, and outrigger.

Check-in for the June 12 race will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., with a mandatory race meeting beginning at 8:30 a.m. The races will begin at 9 a.m., with an awards ceremony immediately following.

MLPC will offer a one-mile paddle, 5K, and 10K race, where registration will cost $20 for the one-mile race and $40 for the 5K and 10K.

Racers who sign up for the 5K or 10K before June 1 will receive a 10 oz. MLPC-branded Yeti Rambler. All 5K and 10K racers will receive a long sleeve, hooded MLPC sport shirt. All registrants who sign up for the one-mile race will receive an MLPC hat.

2021 fundraising and race proceeds will benefit the mental health education programs of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan.

Race registration must be completed prior to June 12 online.

For additional race or sponsorship information, visit the Muskegon Lakeshore Paddle Club Facebook page.

