Muskegon Jaycees brings Snowfest 2025 to West Michigan

Get ready for a winter wonderland of fun! JCI Greater Muskegon is hosting Snowfest 2025 this Saturday, February 1st, with a flurry of exciting events for the whole family.

Sample delicious soups and chili at the Battle of the Bowls, test your skills at the cornhole tournament, or laugh the night away with the new Comedy Pub Crawl.

Other highlights include the Battle of the Bloodies, axe throwing and disc golf tournaments, and even a Muskegon Risers home arena soccer game.

The Muskegon Snowfest is more than just a winter celebration; it's a community tradition organized by the Muskegon Jaycees (JCI Muskegon). This dedicated group of young professionals is passionate about making a positive impact on their community. Through events like Snowfest, the Jaycees raise funds for local charities and organizations, supporting initiatives that benefit Muskegon residents of all ages.

The fun kicks off at 9:00 AM at Trinity Health Arena and Western Avenue. Tickets for the Battle of the Bowls are $15 online or $20 at the door and include unlimited sampling and voting.

