Muskegon Historic Sites of the Lakeshore Museum Center offering pre-season opportunities

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Historic Sites offer guests a trip back in time, to see what life was like from the late 1800's to the Depression Era. The Hackley and Hume homes are both Queen Anne style Victorian style of Muskegon Lumber Barons Charles Hackley and Thomas Hume. The men were very invested in their community which is why these sites still exist today. The Hackley House is modeled after 1890, showing what life was like for one of Musekgon's most well-known members. The Hume House is interpreted to 1920, and shows the life of a wealthy family after the lumbering era.

The sites officially open for the season in May, but this April, there are a couple of unique tours. On Friday, April 18, from 7:00-8:30 pm there is an All Access Tour, taking the group to areas of the homes rarely seen. Then on Friday, April 25, take the Flashlight Tour, if you dare. This tour is from 8:00-9:00 pm and is completely guided by flashlight. Later in the season, look out for the Hackley Attic Escape Room, an event that sells out every time. Make sure to check out the full schedule of events and learn more about all of the Lakeshore Museum Historic Sites on the website.