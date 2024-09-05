Muskegon County Latino Festival returns to Hackley Park on September 7

The Muskegon County Latino Festival returns for its fourth year at Hackley Park, ready to immerse guests in Latino food, music, and culture this weekend.

On Saturday, September 7, learn about Latin American countries, try Latin cuisine, and enjoy entertainment for all ages.

This festival is more than just an event; it’s a movement towards fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the rich variety within Latin American cultures. It serves as a tribute to the generations whose profound influences have enriched our nation and society.

The festival takes place from 2 to 10 p.m.

