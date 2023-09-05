Muskegon County Latino Festival celebrates history, culture, & tradition on Sept. 9

Latinos Working For the Future exists to unify and organize the Latino community in the Greater Muskegon area through celebrating history, culture, and tradition. On September 9, the group is inviting the community to celebrate with them at the Muskegon County Latino Festival.

There will be live music, food, drinks, activities, and much more. The theme for this year's festival is Dia De Los Muertos, where attendees will be honoring the memories of those who came before.

The Muskegon County Latino Festival will take place at Hackley Park from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Find a complete event schedule at latinosworkingforthefuture.com.