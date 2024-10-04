Watch Now
Muskegon Civic Theatre kicks off 2024-25 season with an Epic show lineup

Muskegon Civic Theatre is celebrating 40 years, and is bringing a lineup of great shows for the 2024-25 season that they're calling "epic."

Epic Proportions
October 11-26

A Christmas Carol
November 15 through December 1

Silent Sky
January 1-18, 2025

Godspell
February 7-22, 2025

Guys and Dolls
May 1-4, 2025

Beauty and the Beast Jr.
August 7 & 8, 2025

Purchase tickets and get more information on all these shows and more at muskegoncivictheatre.org.

