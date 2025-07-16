Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Muskegon Bike Time returns for 19th year

The event is held at the third weekend in July - this year's event will be July 16 through 20
Motorcycle enthusiasts, rev up those engines! The 19th annual Muskegon Bike Time returns to downtown Muskegon for the long-standing tradition of the third weekend in July. This year's event will be July 16 through July 20.

A variety of events and competitions are scheduled to take place, including a Harley-Davidson demo truck, arm wrestling competition, bikini and dad bod contests, cornhole competition, tattoo competition, and beard competition.

Merchandise vendors as well as plenty of food and beverages will be available throughout the weekend. Scenic rides along the Lake Michigan lakeshore will also occur, offering different routes for riders to explore local communities.

Concerts will take place on the Hot Rod Harley Davidson main stage all weekend are free to attend.

Event organizer Tim Lipan visited the Mix to discuss the jam-packed weekend.

For more information and full event schedules, visit muskegonbiketime.com.

