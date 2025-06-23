Music legends Chicago set to perform at Miller Auditorium

Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades. From their inception in 1967 leading to a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 1970, the group continues to tout their "rock band with horns" sound into the 2020s.

The band are heading out on the road this summer, with the first tour date schedule for Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium tomorrow night, June 24 at 7:30 P.M.

Todd and Michelle had the honor of speaking with original member and trumpeter Lee Loughnane via Zoom to discuss the band's legacy.

Tickets for the show are still available! Visit millerauditorium.com to purchase.

