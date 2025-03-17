Music Econ Summit supports provides education, connections for local artists

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 2nd Annual Music Econ Summitwill be 2 days of education, networking and showcasing Michigan talent in the music space. The Michigan Music Alliance helps make this happen to propel those creatives into entrepreneurship and financial success. Participants can learn from industry professionals and successful artists in workshops and breakout sessions. There will also be several networking opportunities to connect with other talent, venues, buyers, tech companies and more. There are still opportunities for sponsorships and vendors, as well as participants.

The event is April 11-13 at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation. General tickets are $100, but there are plenty of opportunities for sponsorships and discounts.