Muse GR to host second annual "Cartoons and Cocktails"

Everyone has a favorite cartoon or cartoon character. Timeless series and characters have taken on a new level of nostalgia and comfort at "Cartoons and Cocktails", an art exhibition that showcases different cartoon characters. The event is returning for a second year on Friday, July 24 from 6 to 8 P.M. at Muse GR.

The event is more than an exhibition. There will also be live music and beverages available, as well as a networking event featuring social media marketers for Hey Grand Rapids.

The exhibit will feature 40 different pieces from 20 artists hailing from across the country, including local art students from Kendall College of Art and Design and Grand Valley State University.

The event is free to attend and open to all. Artist, curator, and host of "Cartoons and Cocktails", Alex Lynn, sat down with Michelle to talk about the event.

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