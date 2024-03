The sounds of Ireland will once again fill the DeVos Performance Hall as the group, Celtic Woman, returns for their 20th anniversary tour.

Muirgen O'Mahony, one of the vocalists in Celtic Woman, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to share her personal experience with the music group and what audiences can expect at the show.

Celtic Woman will be at DeVos Performance Hall on April 9. The performance starts at 7 p.m.