Ms. Wheelchair America pageant coming to Grand Rapids

Over 64 million individuals in the United States are living with disabilities. The Ms. Wheelchair America pageant deviates from traditional beauty pageants by highlighting and empowering women who use wheelchairs for education, advocacy, and nurturing a sisterhood where those living with disabilities are celebrated while removing barriers and stigmas attached.

Kalamazoo resident Rynita McGuire was crowned as Ms. Wheelchair Michigan 2025. Born with arthrogryposis, Rynita has not let her disability define her, and is bringing her platform to the Ms. Wheelchair America pageant held at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel from August 18 through 24.

A variety of public events will be present at the event, including Speech Night on August 22 and the Crowning Gala on August 23. Both of these events will begin at 7:15 P.M., and will be streamed on the Mary Free Bed Facebook page. Event admission is $10 per person.

Rynita returned to the Morning Mix to discuss the event. You can follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

