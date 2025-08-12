Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Ms. Wheelchair America pageant coming to Grand Rapids

Public events including Speech Night on August 22 and the Crowning Gala on August 23 at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel
Ms Wheelchair America 2025
Posted

Over 64 million individuals in the United States are living with disabilities. The Ms. Wheelchair America pageant deviates from traditional beauty pageants by highlighting and empowering women who use wheelchairs for education, advocacy, and nurturing a sisterhood where those living with disabilities are celebrated while removing barriers and stigmas attached.

Kalamazoo resident Rynita McGuire was crowned as Ms. Wheelchair Michigan 2025. Born with arthrogryposis, Rynita has not let her disability define her, and is bringing her platform to the Ms. Wheelchair America pageant held at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel from August 18 through 24.

A variety of public events will be present at the event, including Speech Night on August 22 and the Crowning Gala on August 23. Both of these events will begin at 7:15 P.M., and will be streamed on the Mary Free Bed Facebook page. Event admission is $10 per person.

Rynita returned to the Morning Mix to discuss the event. You can follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter