Meet Ms. Wheelchair Michigan 2025: Rynita McGuire

Kalamazoo resident Rynita McGuire has been crowned as Ms. Wheechair Michigan 2025, ready to advocate for her community and accessibility.

McGuire was born arthrogryposis, a condition that affects her joints as well as the movement of her arms and legs. She lived in the foster care system and experienced periods of homelessness. While she has a wheelchair, she hasn't let that define her or contain her.

Despite all these challenges and living her whole life using a wheelchair, Rynita had to develop innovate ways to engage with the world, including using her mouth for many activities. McGuire built an inspiring and multifaceted career, including two decades touring and working as a DJ, as well as an artist and art professor at Kendall College of Art and Design and Kalamazoo Valley Community College.

McGuire joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about her experience in the Ms. Wheelchair Michigan pageant, and how she will be using this new title to bring meaningful change throughout Michigan.

Ms. Wheelchair Michigan is anything but a “beauty” pageant, it provides a unique platform where women can strengthen their advocacy skills, develop as leaders, and amplify their voices for meaningful change.

As Ms. Wheelchair Michigan 2025, Rynita hopes to create a mentoring network for young and newly disabled individuals. Drawing from her journey of self-advocacy and achievement, she aims to create support networks that elevate expectations and showcase the diverse possibilities available to people with disabilities

Coming up in August, Rynita will go on to compete on the national stage at Ms. Wheelchair America.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok