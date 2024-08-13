Ms. Wheelchair America Competition takes place August 19-25

The queens will be rolling into Grand Rapids this week, all vying for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America.

The national Ms. Wheelchair Americacompetition celebrates the achievements of women who use wheelchairs for mobility. The event is not just a beauty pageant, it’s about advocacy, inclusion, and celebrating what makes everyone special.

All the participants enter the competition with one similar goal: to advocate for the more than 61 million Americans living with disabilities.

There are women from 23 different states vying for the crown, including Shanta Favors as Ms. Michigan.

The competition will take place August 19-25 with two events open to the public. Friday night, the contestants deliver their speeches – sharing personal journeys and advocacy platforms. On Saturday, the public can meet the top five participants and see the crowning of the winner. Both of these events will be live-streamed on the Mary Free Bed Facebook page.

