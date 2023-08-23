Ms. Wheelchair America competition returns to Grand Rapids, Aug. 28 - Sept. 3

Ms. Wheelchair America returns to Grand Rapids, bringing dozens of strong, smart, empowered women- who happen to get around in a wheelchair- to West Michigan.

In the 52nd year of this annual event, 18 women will compete for the crown and the opportunity to serve as Ms. Wheelchair America in 2024. Judges look for the most accomplished, articulate spokeswoman to represent the millions of people with disabilities in America.

The competition will take place August 28 through September 3 at the Amway Grand Plaza. Two of those nights will be open to the public:



September 1 at 7:30 p.m. for Speech Night

September 2 at 7:30 p.m. for the Crowning Gala

Both events will be live-streamed on Mary Free Bed's Facebook page.

To see an event schedule, visit mswheelchairamerica.org.